KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kentucky woman was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for her role in operating a “pill mill” in a Campbell County Wellness Center on Thursday, Nov. 2, after she took a plea agreement, according to the Department of Justice.

Sharon Naylor, 58, of Junction City, KY, pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug premise and another county of money laundering, the DOJ said in a release Friday. Naylor was sentenced to a year and a day in prison, followed by a year of supervised release

The DOJ added Naylor was ordered to forfeit the proceeds she made from her crime, which includes approximately $1.9 million in property, cash, gold and silver coins and bouillon. All of those were seized by the United States.

Court documents said that Naylor was a nurse practitioner who owned and managed the Lafollette Wellness Center, a non-insurance, cash-equivalent pain clinic that operated in Campbell County, the DOJ said.

“Naylor continued to own and operate LWC, despite knowing that the medical director, co-defendant Dr. Henry Babenco, and the physician’s assistant, co-defendant Alicia Taylor, were prescribing opioids to patients outside professional practice and for no legitimate medical purpose,” the release states.

Naylor, Babenco, Taylor, and office manager Gregory Madron, were charged with drug-related offenses in 2019 during a a multi-state Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force operation.

Madron also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense for his role in September 2023, and Taylor pleaded guilty to her role in the distribution of controlled substances in May 2021. Their sentencing hearings are scheduled for January and February 2024, respectively, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ added that Babenco died in a plane crash in February 2021.