KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State authorities and officials in Campbell County are holding an event to address a rise in fatal traffic crashes in the area over the last year.

A Safe Driving Press Event is being held Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. to address the spike in fatal traffic crashes in Campbell County. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is joining the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Campbell County Sherriff’s Office to address this issue.

According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, there were 16 fatal crashes in Campbell County last year, compared to one crash in 2020. Contributing factors to the spike include different forms of driver error that could be prevented with safe driving habits.

Speakers will consist of Bobby Lewis, Director of Tennessee Highway Safety Office, Captain Stacey Heatherly of Tennessee Highway Patrol and Sherriff Robbie Goins of the Campbell County Sherriff’s Office. They will be offering traffic safety tips and announcing upcoming enforcement efforts to prevent future crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

The event will be held at 4839 Old Tennessee 63, Caryville TN 37714 at the Caryville Police Department. For more information about this event contact, Arriale Tabson at arriale.tabson@tn.gov.