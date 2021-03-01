Campbell County Schools to begin vaccinating teachers and staff

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – Teachers and staff at Campbell County Schools will begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday, March 1.

School leaders say all employees will be able to get vaccinated Monday, Mar. 1 and Tuesday, Mar. 2 at their schools courtesy of Terry’s Pharmacy.

We’re told pharmacy staff will visit each school in the district both days.

Hundreds of teachers and school staff in Loudon County received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend.

Loudon County Schools held a vaccination clinic Saturday at the Loudon Municipal Park. Teachers and staff at Lenoir City Schools also received the COVID-19 vaccination saturday as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter