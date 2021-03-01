Campbell County Schools to begin vaccinating teachers and staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – Teachers and staff at Campbell County Schools will begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday, March 1.

School leaders say all employees will be able to get vaccinated Monday, Mar. 1 and Tuesday, Mar. 2 at their schools courtesy of Terry’s Pharmacy.

We’re told pharmacy staff will visit each school in the district both days.

Hundreds of teachers and school staff in Loudon County received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend.

Loudon County Schools held a vaccination clinic Saturday at the Loudon Municipal Park. Teachers and staff at Lenoir City Schools also received the COVID-19 vaccination saturday as well.