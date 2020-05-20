Campbell County Sheriff’s Office names first female patrol sergeant

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has named its first female patrol sergeant in the agency’s history.

Sheriff Robbie Goins says Tosha Tackett began her career in 2015 as a corrections officer with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. She joined the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 as a school resource officer before being transferred to the patrol division.

She would go on to be the first female to ever try-out for and be selected to the department’s special weapons and tactics team in 2019.