Campbell County Sheriff’s Office names first female patrol sergeant

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has named its first female patrol sergeant in the agency’s history.
Sheriff Robbie Goins says Tosha Tackett began her career in 2015 as a corrections officer with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. She joined the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 as a school resource officer before being transferred to the patrol division.
She would go on to be the first female to ever try-out for and be selected to the department’s special weapons and tactics team in 2019.
“Tosha continues to break gender stereotypes in the law enforcement community and blaze trails for future female law enforcement officers.”Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins
