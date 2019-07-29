Campbell County Sheriff’s Office searches for man accused of stealing patrol car after released from jail

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly stole a marked patrol car after being released from the Campbell County Jail Saturday night.

Frank Chester Ramsey, 43, of Kentucky, was released from the jail Saturday and stayed on the premises until Sunday when he destroyed the window of a white 2011 Crown Victoria. The car has the license plate number TN-03677-GB.

Ramsey gained access to the vehicle and located a spare key that was left in the vehicle. There were no firearms inside of the patrol vehicle was stolen.

Ramsey was charged with disorderly conduct on July 23 by the Jellico Police Department and has two prior charges for vandalism and public intoxication.

Anyone with any information on Ramsey is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-8095.