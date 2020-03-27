Live Now
The latest news weather and sports at 11
Closings
There are currently 53 active closings. Click for more details.

Can I get coronavirus from a package? What an expert – and Amazon – recommend doing

News
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Delivery services like Amazon have been crucial for many people as they shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

But now cases of COVID-19 are cropping up at Amazon warehouses across the country. In one of the latest cases, an Amazon worker in Memphis tested positive for coronavirus. The employee was last on site March 21 and those who came in contact are in quarantine, the company said.

So what steps is Amazon taking? What steps can you take to keep your family healthy? And can the virus be spread through package deliveries?

On Monday, Jay Carney, Amazon’s senior vice president of global corporate affairs, gave CNN’s Jake Tapper two specific recommendations for customers.

The first was to wipe down packages with disinfectant. The second, which may be more difficult depending on how perishable or badly-needed the items are, is to leave the packages outside for longer than the virus can survive. Experts believe the virus can only live on cardboard for 24 hours, so you can leave your package outside for a day before bringing it into your home.

On its website, Amazon defers to the World Health Organization for questions about the safety of receiving deliveries.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Stephen Threlkeld said it’s hard to know whether transmission through deliveries is likely. A person would have to put enough of the virus on a piece of cardboard to last days until it’s delivered.

Experts also recommend disposing of the packaging immediately after opening, and then washing your hands with soap.

“We don’t know at all if that’s necessary but it certainly should be sufficient,” Threlkeld said.

Amazon claims it’s increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning and adjusted practices to ensure social distancing, like staggering shifts and break times. The company also says it is giving all of its workers in quarantine two weeks’ pay. 

As for FedEx and UPS, they say they’ve increased their cleaning and stopped in-person signatures for most deliveries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county"

Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'"

Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020"

Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured"

Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic"

Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote"

Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10"

Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants"

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego"

60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine"

New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000"

Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19"

KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School"

Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote"

Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter