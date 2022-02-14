KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of three finalists has withdrawn his bid for the superintendent job at Knox County Schools.

Kirk Shrum is no longer be a candidate, according to Knox County Schools. The remaining finalists are:

, Director of Schools, Bradley County Schools, in Cleveland, Tenn.; and Dr. Jon Rysewyk, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, Knox County Schools.

Cash and Rysewyk will participate in a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, at Bearden High School. Members of the public are welcome to attend and submit questions for the candidates to answer during the event.

Cash has been director of schools in Bradley County, Tennessee for seven years. Her career started with 18 years in the classroom, then she spent 10 serving as assistant principal and principal. She then took the role of Assistant Dean of Graduate Education at Union University for a while before going back to public education. She served as Assistant Superintendent of Robertson County Schools before her current position.

Rysewyk has been Knox County’s Assistant Superintendent since 2017. His career includes five years in the classroom. Then he served as assistant principal and principal of Fulton High School. Rysewyk went to the district to serve as supervisor of secondary education. He then was the executive director of innovation and school improvement. He also briefly served as director of Emerald Academy before moving into his current role.

The board of education currently plans to vote on the next superintendent on Feb 22 and the official announcement will be made on March 14. To submit questions or find out more about the search, visit knoxschools.org/supersearch.