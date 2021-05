KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The list of who will be on the ballot for the City of Knoxville primary election is almost finalized.

At this time no more candidates can throw their hats into the ring, but those on the list have until May 27th to withdraw.

Current city council members seeking reelection include Tommy Smith, Andrew Roberto, Seema Singh, Lauren Rider and Gwen McKenzie.

The 2021 city of Knoxville primary is set for Tuesday, Aug. 31.