KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators said an unattended candle caused a small apartment fire Sunday afternoon in South Knoxville.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the Knoxville Fire Department arrived to Cedar Ridge Apartments where an unattended candle near a couch had started the fire, according to KFD.

Crews rapidly put out the fire inside the apartment. While the apartment itself was damaged, KFD found only minor smoke damage in adjacent apartments.

(Knoxville Fire Department)

No one was injured in the fire and the occupants of the apartment have relocated with family.