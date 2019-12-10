Candlelight vigil held in honor of missing Halls man

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County family held a candlelight vigil Monday night, honoring and remembering the life of their loved one.

Jackie Harrison, 77, had been missing for almost three weeks. He was separated from his family at the Walmart in Halls.

Over the weekend, search crews found a body near Beaver Creek. Family members identified the body as Harrison’s. Monday night, they held a candlelight vigil in Clayton Park in his memory.

“We took day by day looking for Jackie. We looked hard every day, every day, every day, in hopes to find him,” said Karen Harrison, Jackie’s wife.

The candlelight vigil was held in the same spot volunteers would often meet and begin their search efforts.

“I would have never thought in a million years that these people out here that didn’t even know us, had never met us, had never saw us, come together like this for a family they didn’t know to help bring closure to this family. We are very, very grateful,” said family member Pamela Ridenour.

One of the volunteers who discovered Harrison’s body said she had been searching almost daily.

“It was very sad, but we also as a group, a searching group, our team, she asked us to make her a promise that we wouldn’t stop looking until he was home. So we were able to fulfill that and get closure for her,” said Stephanie Gamble.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better job, they did a great job. Everybody coming together, that’s what brought him back to us,” said Harrison’s wife.

Funeral services for Harrison will be held on Saturday, December 14, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Mynatt Funeral Home in Halls. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Mynatt to help with funeral expenses.