KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Captain John Kiely, a 25-year veteran of the Knoxville Police Department, has announced that he will retire at the end of the year.

He has served as the commander of the West District in the Field Operations Bureau since January 2023. Before this, he held the position of Captain in the Investigations Bureau for a long tenure where he oversaw the Violent Crime and Property Crime Units.

Chief Paul Noel expressed his appreciation for Kiely’s service, stating that “it’s impossible to overstate how much John has meant to our department and leadership team. John cares so deeply about people and has devoted his entire life to service in some capacity. There’s simply no replacing John, who has been an abundantly consistent, measured, and, most importantly, compassionate leader.”

Kiely has had a distinguished career in law enforcement. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2005, and then to Lieutenant in 2011. He eventually joined the Command Staff as a Captain in 2016. In addition to his work with the police department, Kiely is also an active member of the Air Force National Guard, where he serves as a Chief Master Sergeant. He has received the KPD Life-Saving Award twice for his heroic actions.

“This was the most difficult decision of my life. Over the past 25 years, I have been blessed to be a part of the Knoxville Police Department family,” Kiely said. “I loved being a police officer because it gave me the opportunity every day to help people, especially kids who needed our help. I’ll miss seeing my brothers and sisters at KPD, but I will forever cherish my time and experiences with the KPD.”

Captain Tracy Hunter will assume the role of the new commander of the West District from Sunday, December 24. Captain Hunter is a recent graduate of the FBI National Academy and has been serving as a Captain in the Investigations Bureau since January 2023.