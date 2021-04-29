Car and motorcycle show to raise money for D.A.R.E.

News

by: Hannah Moore

Posted: / Updated:

Knox County Shierff’s Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is holding a car and motorcycle show to raise money for their Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program.

The show will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center on May 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be t-shirts, goody bags, door prizes, live music, and food trucks. Grumpy’s Plastic Model Car Club will also have a model car show. Medic Mobile will be on hand if you want to donate blood.

For more info on how you can be a vendor or sponsor or preregister, call Officer Thomas Sawyer at 865-215-5633 or email him at thomas.sawyer@knoxsheriff.org or go to www.knoxsheriff.org.

D.A.R.E. is a substance abuse program that teaches 5th-grade students about drug use, how to make healthy choices, and conflict resolution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter