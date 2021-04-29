Car and motorcycle show to raise money for D.A.R.E.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is holding a car and motorcycle show to raise money for their Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program.

The show will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center on May 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be t-shirts, goody bags, door prizes, live music, and food trucks. Grumpy’s Plastic Model Car Club will also have a model car show. Medic Mobile will be on hand if you want to donate blood.

For more info on how you can be a vendor or sponsor or preregister, call Officer Thomas Sawyer at 865-215-5633 or email him at thomas.sawyer@knoxsheriff.org or go to www.knoxsheriff.org.

D.A.R.E. is a substance abuse program that teaches 5th-grade students about drug use, how to make healthy choices, and conflict resolution.