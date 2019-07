Authorities are investigating Tuesday after a car crashed into a Cracker Barrel in Knoxville.

Knoxville police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the Cracker Barrel located at 2920 South Mall Road just after noon on Tuesday. Knoxville Fire Department posted photos on Twitter and said there were no serious injuries.

One vehicle into the cracker Barrel at Washington Pike, no serious injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/zsS6uZn7l1 — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) July 9, 2019

