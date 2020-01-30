Car fire reported overnight in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire crews responded to an overnight car fire in North Knoxville.
Dispatch confirmed that fire was reported outside a home along Ninth Avenue around 12:30. We’re told it took about an hour to put out the fire.
At this time, the cause of the fire is unclear. An investigation by the Knoxville Fire Department is ongoing at this time.
