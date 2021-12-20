KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested after stealing a car and leading officers on a short pursuit Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m., Knoxville Police say a car was stolen from the parking lot of the Pilot at 2518 North Broadway. The victim told police she left her car unlocked with the key still in the ignition while she went into the store, when she came out of the store the car was gone.

Shortly after, a KPD officer spotted the car and attempted to initiate a stop on Dutch Valley Drive near The Hague. When the car did not stop the officer followed it. The car then turned on to Plummer Drive when the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers chased the driver on foot until they lost sight of him. However a perimeter was set up and with assistance from a K-9 unit, the driver was located and taken into custody.

KPD identifies the driver as Luke Johnson, 28, of Knoxville. He has been charged with motor vehicle theft, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment among other charges.

Following this incident, KPD strongly encourages motorists to always take their keys and lock their car when leaving it unattended for any amount of time. This is because motor vehicle thefts are largely crimes of opportunity and police say an unlocked and unoccupied car is an easy target for would-be thieves.