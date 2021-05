SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your car washed this weekend while also giving back to local volunteer firefighters.

All sales at the auto Spa Express in Seymour on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. until noon will go toward the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department’s capitol campaign to help continue operations in Blount, Knox and Sevier counties.

The two-hour event will be held at Auto Spa Express off of Macon Lane in Seymour. All proceeds from sales go back to the department.