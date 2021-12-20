KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new cardiac rehabilitation program has opened in North Knoxville. Tennova Healthcare is accepting patients at the new facility located in the physician plaza at North Knoxville Medical Center.

“I am pleased to stand here today to announce the opening of this program as this has been a need in our community for many years. This new Cardiac Rehabilitation program is an example of our ongoing commitment to better serve you,” said Colin Mcrae, Chief Executive Officer for Tennova Healthcare- North Knoxville Medical Center. “Patients will no longer need to transfer to other facilities for cardiac rehab. We can now take care of them right here at home.”

The recovery program combines education, support and exercise therapy to help patients recover. A team of physical therapists, nutritionists and exercise specialists work together to provide a customized approach that meets each patient’s needs. Tennova hopes patients will learn heart-healthy habits such as a proper diet, exercise and stress management techniques that can lead to a better quality of life.

The facility is open Monday-Friday 8:00 AM- 4:30 PM. For more information or referral information, call (865) 859-7940 or visit www.tennovanorthknoxville.com/cardiac-rehab.