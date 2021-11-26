KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thanksgiving day is a time spent with family and friends, but not everyone gets that opportunity. With the help of a local diner, one organization wanted to make sure that no one felt left out.

On this holiday, being thankful for what you have is different for everyone.

“Thanksgiving Day,” said Robert Willis. “A lot to be thankful for,” Marti Baker replies. “Sure is,” said Willis.

Rober Willis said he’s thankful for a lot of things this holiday including his friend Ms. Marti. “She told me if I get me an apartment she’d help me out with some furniture,” he explained.

He hasn’t had a place to stay since August. Marti Baker, the founder of Care Cuts, has been helping to get him off the streets. On this Thanksgiving, Robert has some good news. He just got an apartment for Baker to help him furnish.

“I can’t wait to get back and move in,” he said. However, for a lot of people at Thursday’s Thanksgiving meal, that’s not the case.

“A lot of these people don’t have anybody, and we have a lot of people in our life,” said Joey Janeway the co-owner of Alice’s Diner. “We have a lot of friends, people surround us all the time. Some of these people are completely on their own.”

Janeway and his fiance Spring Kirby wanted to make sure everyone had a chance to feel at home this Thanksgiving.

“We’re here just to feed the less fortunate, for people who may not get a meal,” explained Kirby. “Thanksgiving is all about friends and family and on this day we are all family and friends here.”

They’re thankful they get to spend time together, helping a community that has given back to them in their time of need.

“We had an unfortunate accident last year where we lost our home and our community, our customers, who came to help us today as well, they really came through to help us out and give back to us, and this is maybe just a small part of us trying to give back,” Kirby said.

Now those customers are volunteering to feed others. Baker said this wouldn’t have happened without the diner’s help, “This is what community is all about.” She adds, “Physically I hope they get their bellies full, mentally I hope they fill the love of Jesus Christ.”

While Willis is thankful to be off the streets this holiday, others are just thankful to have a warm meal this Thanksgiving. “I’m thankful that we’re able to do this, that we’re able to help the community out that help us out when we needed it,” said Joey Janeway.

Care Cuts provides free haircuts and grooming services to the less fortunate on the first Sunday of every month. They are looking for volunteers. If you would like to help out you can click here.