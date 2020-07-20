Career Center of the Southeast hosting virtual job fair this week

If you’re in the market for a job, Listen up!

The Career Center of the Southeast is hosting a free virtual job fair this week. It’s coming up this Thursday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

This fair is a nationwide event, meaning employers from various industries in all 50 states will be joining in.

This free event will provide opportunities for career seekers to submit resumes and talk virtually with hiring managers. To attend, just log into southeastcareercenter.com