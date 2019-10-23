Caretakers charged in starvation death of Roane County woman

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people were booked into Roane County Jail Wednesday on first-degree murder charges for the starvation death of an elderly woman.

Roane County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday its agency was investigating the death of Betty Crews, 72, whose autopsy revealed she had died from starvation; allegedly from neglect by her caretakers.

According to the sheriff’s office, Crews was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive. She was severely malnourished.

RCSO’s investigation found that she had been neglected to the point of starvation – by her two caretakers, Christopher Kennedy, 48, and Evelyn Kennedy, 48.

Evelyn Kennedy is Betty Crews’ daughter.

Crews had been moved to a nursing home, where she later died.

The Kennedys were taken into custody on first-degree murder charges.