CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates

(WRIC) — Beginning April 18, more than 15,000 CarMax associates will be furloughed as a result of store closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said in a statement Wednesday that “any ongoing furlough determinations are subject to change due to future government mandates affecting store openings or closings, as well as future business conditions.”
Bill Nash, CarMax president and CEO, called the decision “very difficult.”
“Each and every one of our associates are incredibly important to us,” he said. “We will not rest until we can start pulling our team back together.”
He added: “I believe that these steps will help our company withstand the current environment and successfully emerge from these difficult times.”
CarMax says it will offer transition pay to each impacted employee. Additionally, CarMax will continue to help cover associates’ medical expenses.
The statement adds that Nash will forego 50% of his salary and each member of the company’s senior leadership team is taking a reduction in pay until further notice.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 65 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci on what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Knox: YMCA helping community with emergency child care camps
- Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center adding more precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
- Father of immunocompromised daughter urges East Tennesseans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: UT Medical Center applies extra COVID-19 precautions
- The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide
- PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirms two new deaths, total cases at 126
- Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance
- Knoxvillians adhere to guidelines with social distance ‘tailgating’