Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton & Reba McEntire to host 2019 CMA Awards

The Country Music Association announced Monday three of the genre’s most famous women will host the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

CMA announced Monday on their website that Carrie Underwood will host the award show along with special guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. Country Music’s Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

The awards ceremony will celebrate legendary women in country music throughout the night.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, ‘The 53rd Annual CMA Awards’ will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

The three hosts hold a combined 124 CMA Awards nominations and 22 total wins, 11 of which are for Female Vocalist of the Year. In addition, the three superstars hold a combined 14 nominations in the Entertainer of the Year category, with Parton receiving the award in 1978 and McEntire winning in 1986.

Final nominees for “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 28 live during ABC’s “Good Morning America” from their Times Square studio in New York and via livestream following the broadcast.

