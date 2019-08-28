Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks among 2019 CMA Award nominees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The biggest night in country music is just a few short months away and the first batch of CMA Award nominees were announced Wednesday morning on “Good Morning America.”

Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde did the honors live and some of the names called included stars like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Nominees announced so far:

Entertainer of the Year:

Garth Brooks

Carrie Underwood

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Music Event of the Year:

‘All My Favorite People’ – Maren Morris

‘Brand New Man’ – Brooks & Dunn

‘Dive Bar’ – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

‘What Happens in a Small Town’ – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

New Artist of the Year:

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year:

‘Center Point Road’ – Thomas Rhett

‘Cry Pretty’ – Carrie Underwood

‘Dan + Shay’ – Day + Shay

‘Desperate Man’ – Eric Church

‘Girl’ – Maren Morris

Single of the Year:

“Burning Man” -Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Song of the Year:

Beautiful Crazy

GIRL

Gods Country

Rainbow

Tequila

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Musician of the Year:

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Mac McAnally

Ilya Toshinsky

Derek Wells

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brooks And Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie And Tae

Music Video of the Year:

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Some Of It”- Eric Church

More categories will be announced later this morning via Billboard magazine.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Underwood will host the show yet again, but that she’ll be joined by icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.

The 2019 CMAs will air Nov. 13 on News 2.