Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks among 2019 CMA Award nominees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The biggest night in country music is just a few short months away and the first batch of CMA Award nominees were announced Wednesday morning on “Good Morning America.”
Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde did the honors live and some of the names called included stars like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
Nominees announced so far:
Entertainer of the Year:
Garth Brooks
Carrie Underwood
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Music Event of the Year:
‘All My Favorite People’ – Maren Morris
‘Brand New Man’ – Brooks & Dunn
‘Dive Bar’ – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
‘What Happens in a Small Town’ – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
New Artist of the Year:
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year:
‘Center Point Road’ – Thomas Rhett
‘Cry Pretty’ – Carrie Underwood
‘Dan + Shay’ – Day + Shay
‘Desperate Man’ – Eric Church
‘Girl’ – Maren Morris
Single of the Year:
“Burning Man” -Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne
“GIRL” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
Song of the Year:
Beautiful Crazy
GIRL
Gods Country
Rainbow
Tequila
Vocal Group of the Year:
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Female Vocalist of the Year:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year:
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Musician of the Year:
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Mac McAnally
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells
Vocal Duo of the Year:
Brooks And Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie And Tae
Music Video of the Year:
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“GIRL” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Some Of It”- Eric Church
More categories will be announced later this morning via Billboard magazine.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Underwood will host the show yet again, but that she’ll be joined by icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.
The 2019 CMAs will air Nov. 13 on News 2.