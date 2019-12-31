Carrie Underwood will not host 2020 CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 12 years hosting the CMA Awards, country music superstar Carrie Underwood has announced she will not return to lead the show in 2020.

Underwood made the announcement Monday on her Instagram: “I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do.”

The “American Idol” winner began her hosting duties in 2008 and joined Brad Paisley for 11 consecutive years. Most recently in 2019, she hosted alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

“It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes,” Underwood wrote.

She added “I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us. “