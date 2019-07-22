Carson-Newman community mourns death of incoming freshman

Another death has rocked Carson-Newman University. This summer five people tied to the school have died. The most recent was an incoming freshman. Seth Washam, 18, was killed in a freak accident from an electrical short in a hotel swimming pool in Guatemala.

Washam was on a study abroad trip and was staying there a few days afterward. He died on Friday.

“It’s just a tremendous tragedy to lose such a fine young man,” said Ross Brummett, Senior Vice President For Student Affairs.

Washam’s sister, a rising Carson-Newman junior, was also hurt in the incident.

“We’re still in that shocked, stunned mode that is to be expected,” said Brummett.

The university is also remembering some of Seth’s brightest qualities and what he’s best known for.

“He’s a big guy. A big, gregarious, loved by everybody kind of guy. A whiz at math. I mean evidently very very good at math. I know he served as a peer tutor at Gibbs High School,” said Brummett.

Brummett has been in touch with the Washam family. Both parents are Carson-Newman alumni and Washam’s mother serves as Executive Director of the University’s Appalachian Outreach Home Repair ministry.

Brummett says they’re thankful for the support shown so far.

“The prayers of the people are going to be the fuel that they’re going to need to run on across these next several days and weeks and months. Very thankful for that,” said Brummett.

He also wants to pass along a message of his own.

“We covet your prayers for the Washam family, and I just encourage you to support them that way and support them financially,” he said.

“We will to do it together, we will get through this together.”

If you’d like to help out the Washam family, Carson-Newman has set up a donation page. You can find it by clicking here.