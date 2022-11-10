JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A new sports program is coming to Carson-Newman University.

The new archery program, Eagle Archers, joins C-N outdoor sport teams, Eagle Anglers and Kayak Eagle Anglers under the University’s new Intercollegiate Recreational Sports Department.

“The Eagle Archers will compete with USA Archery, shooting both indoor and outdoor as well as 3-D targets,” said Hunter Sales, director for the department. “This program marks the first of its kind in East Tennessee, joining Bethel University, the University of the Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson College, Union College and many others.”

Sales believes the new offering is a perfect fit for the university with many high schools in the area competing on archery teams.

“The high school archery scene is well-established and flourishing in communities just like ours,” Sales said. “Universities of similar background to C-N have seen positive benefits from introducing archery including attracting high-character students that retain at a higher rate than average students. Archery will help Carson-Newman to connect with our local community and attract new students to our Christ-centered education.”

The program will give students an opportunity to network within the outdoor industry. Sales adds that the students in the program will also be able to continue their passion for the outdoors with their peers. The competition is planned for fall 2023. To learn more about the program or apply for the coaching position can contact Hunter Sales at: jsales@cn.edu.