Carson-Newman University announces record enrollment

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Carson-Newman University is celebrating a record enrollment this year.
The university says nearly 3,000 students have enrolled, breaking a previous record from last year.
Carson-Newman saying the growth is thanks to record graduate enrollment. Since 2010, the university has seen a nearly 50% increase in total enrollment.
