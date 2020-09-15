Carson-Newman University announces record enrollment

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Carson-Newman University is celebrating a record enrollment this year.

The university says nearly 3,000 students have enrolled, breaking a previous record from last year.

Carson-Newman saying the growth is thanks to record graduate enrollment. Since 2010, the university has seen a nearly 50% increase in total enrollment.

