Carter Co. Rescue Squad: Hiker injured on Roan Mountain in stable condition

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – (11:41 a.m.) – Officials with the Carter County Rescue Squad say emergency crews received the call about an injured hiker on Roan Mountain at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. At 11:30 a.m. members of the technical rescue team reported that the hiker was in a stable condition.

Crews are on their way down from the second bald on Roan Mountain with the injured hiker, but the officials who spoke with News Channel 11 did not know the exact extent of the injuries at the time.

John Burleson with the Carter County Rescue Squad said that details were limited at the time, but that the injured hiker was injured near Jane Bald on Roan Mountain.