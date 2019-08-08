Carter. Co warrant for a Luke Sky Walker prompts another tweet from Star Wars actor

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is once again looking for an East Tennessee man named Luke Sky Walker.
They have a warrant out for the 22-year-old for theft of property more than $1000.
Carter County sheriff’s deputies, clearly aware of the joke, said in a Facebook post he is not armed with a lightsaber, flying an X-Wing or missing a hand.
The story got the attention of Mark Hamill, the actor who played the Star Wars character.
Hamill has tweeted about the Tennessee troublemaker before. When he was arrested in 2018, Hamill tweeted about him using the hashtags #misbegottenmoniker and #alsotooshortforastormtrooper.