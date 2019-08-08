Carter. Co warrant for a Luke Sky Walker prompts another tweet from Star Wars actor

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is once again looking for an East Tennessee man named Luke Sky Walker.

They have a warrant out for the 22-year-old for theft of property more than $1000.

Carter County sheriff’s deputies, clearly aware of the joke, said in a Facebook post he is not armed with a lightsaber, flying an X-Wing or missing a hand.

The story got the attention of Mark Hamill, the actor who played the Star Wars character.

The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see.

#LarcenousLuke #TheSheriffStrikesBack https://t.co/meVuvH4fPu — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 7, 2019

Hamill has tweeted about the Tennessee troublemaker before. When he was arrested in 2018, Hamill tweeted about him using the hashtags #misbegottenmoniker and #alsotooshortforastormtrooper.

