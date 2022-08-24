STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after they found what they believe to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle in Carter County Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton. Before the deputies arrived, the release said the blaze was extinguished and human remains were reportedly found inside.





Dry Branch Road scene (Photos: WJHL)

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are investigating the scene, and the release said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case alongside other agencies.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call investigators at 423-542-1845.

