Carter County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of body found on Appalachian Trail

by: Brittany Stack

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the body found on the Appalachian Trail Monday.

According to a post on the CCSO Facebook page, the body has been identified as David Ladley Swanson, 53, of North Carolina.

The post states that CCSO is “working to determine a cause of death.”

The corpse found at Carver’s Gap has been identified as 53-year-old David Ladley Swanson, a resident of North Carolina….

According to officials, the body was found about 2 p.m. Monday about 3.5 miles from Carvers Gap on Roan Mountain.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Body found on Appalachian Trail in Carter County

