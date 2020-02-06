Carter Middle School says hallways are clear after photo shows standing water

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Carter Middle School officials say their hallways are all-clear after a photo posted online showed some standing water inside the school.

A parent of a Carter Middle School student says her child took a photo of water inside the school Thursday while she was at work.

An email sent by Carter Middle School principal Jack Owen explained there was water in a back hallway that has since dried up. He said students were rerouted to other hallways between 8:05 and 8:30.

The principal ends his email letting parents that it was meant to clear up any questions or misinformation.

Both Carter Middle and High schools let out early Thursday and will stay closed through tomorrow. Carter Elementary let out at 10:30 this morning.

We’ve reached out to Knox County Schools as well as school board members to learn more and will continue to update the details as they become available.