Caryville toddler named ‘Miracle’ receives kidney transplant

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee toddler in foster care who needed a kidney transplant has now received one.

Miracle is Tim and Amanda Smith’s foster daughter. She was born with Potter Syndrome, a rare birth defect that caused her to need a kidney transplant.

Her family was able to travel to Nashville last Friday for surgery and the transplant was completed. Miracle is recovering and doing very well at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Tim Smith said that being an organ donor is so important and encourages everyone to be one.

“You always hear about donations but you don’t really think about it or realize how many people it can affect and how many lives it can change,” Smith said. “It’s so simple to sign up and make that donation.”

The Smiths adopted Miracle in February of 2020, right before the pandemic began. The Tennessee Justice Center recently honored the Smiths as ‘Parents of of the Year’

So, what’s next for little Miracle? Her dad said that she will be able to go home with weekly visits for a period of time just to make sure everything is okay.