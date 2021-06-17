Case involving Sevier County man accused of killing mother, stabbing grandmother bound to grand jury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joshua Carr, the Sevier County man accused of killing his mother and stabbing his grandmother, had his case bound over to the grand jury Thursday.

Carr is facing first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges stemming from the Sept. 2 incident. He was arrested two days later in Michigan. Since his extradition, Carr has been in Sevier County Jail for the murder of Pamela Carr and the stabbing of his grandmother.

