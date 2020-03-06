Case of man accused in fatal Pigeon Forge stabbing bound to grand jury

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The case against the 18-year-old man accused of killing his co-worker at the Sunliner Diner in Pigeon Forge has had his case sent to a grand jury.

Gabriel Turcios, 18, appeared in a Sevier County court Friday where his preliminary hearing was waived.

Turcios faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges in the stabbing of Savannah Burford, 19, on Jan. 8. His bond was set at $1 million.

RELATED: Family of murdered teen: ‘Savannah was the sweetest girl you’d ever meet’

Turcios will be back in court for arraignment on Tuesday, April 21.

RELATED: Community pays final respects to murdered teen

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter