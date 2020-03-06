Case of man accused in fatal Pigeon Forge stabbing bound to grand jury

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The case against the 18-year-old man accused of killing his co-worker at the Sunliner Diner in Pigeon Forge has had his case sent to a grand jury.

Gabriel Turcios, 18, appeared in a Sevier County court Friday where his preliminary hearing was waived.

Turcios faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges in the stabbing of Savannah Burford, 19, on Jan. 8. His bond was set at $1 million.

Turcios will be back in court for arraignment on Tuesday, April 21.

