EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WHNT) — A mugshot showing Casey Cole White was posted on the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office website around 1:42 Tuesday morning.

White was booked in Indiana following an 11-day nationwide manhunt that involved multiple agencies, including the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, FBI, ATF, and the Secret Service.

Casey Cole White (Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

The nationwide search for Casey White and ex-corrections officer Vicky White that began on April 29 ended in a car chase Monday after U.S. Marshals located a Ford F-150 the pair abandoned at a car wash in Evansville on May 3.

In a press conference held Monday evening, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White surrendered to police, and Indiana authorities confirmed Vicky White was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Steven W. Lockyear, Vanderburgh County Coroner, later confirmed that Vicky White died just after 7 p.m. at Evansville Deaconess Midtown Hospital Monday. Her autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding held a press conference shortly after the chase, saying his office received a tip that a vehicle that matched the description of a “suspect vehicle” was near the sheriff’s office. Wedding says that’s when the U.S. Marshals Task Force and deputy sheriffs went to the area the tip stated to check it out.

According to Wedding, Casey White and Vicky White fled in the vehicle on Highway 41 N, past Highway 57, turning into a grassy area.

“The Marshals Task Force officers intercepted them, actually collided with them to end the pursuit,” Wedding stated. “When this occurred, [Vicky White] shot herself and [Casey White] was injured, not too seriously.”

“They’ve both been taken to local hospitals to be examined for their injuries,” Wedding added. “Her injuries are very serious. I don’t know the true extent, but I want to commend the Marshals Task Force for being here and working diligently with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office to put two bad people and get them off the street.”

As it stands now, authorities in Lauderdale County are eager to put Casey Cole White back behind bars in Alabama.

“We’ve already made arrangements with the department of corrections,” said Sheriff Singleton. “He will be brought here for arraignment. If it’s two o’clock in the morning – it doesn’t matter. The judge has agreed to come out. He will be arraigned and immediately transferred to the Department of Corrections.”

An emergency status conference is set for Casey White on Tuesday, May 10 at 12 p.m. on the third floor of the Lauderdale County Courthouse. Judge Benjamin Graves approved the hearing around 5 p.m. Monday evening.