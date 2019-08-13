Cash offered for info on Tennessee killing from 18 years ago

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are asking for help for the public’s help in the case of a Tennessee woman who was found dead 18 years ago.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says new evidence and leads have emerged in the killing of 72-year-old Etta Etheridge in Paris, Tennessee.

Paris police responded to a Henry County home where Etteridge was found unresponsive on June 8, 2001. Investigators ruled her death a homicide.

The TBI is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the TBI.

