CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WATE) — A catalytic converter was reportedly cut from a Dodge pick-up truck over the weekend while it was parked at a boat ramp, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident report states that on Saturday, July 9 a deputy with HCSO responded to a report of a theft and vandalism at the Christians Bend Boat Ramp located on Christian Bend Road. Upon arrival the deputy spoke with the victim, a Surgoinsville resident, who said he had parked his personal vehicle, a 2021 Dodge Ram, at the boat ramp around 5:20 a.m. and went out on the river to fish.

When the victim returned to his pick-up truck around 3:45 p.m., he discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter off of the vehicle. A suspect in the crime has not yet been determined.

The catalytic converter is valued at $2,145.

Catalytic converters, which convert vehicle exhaust emissions to less-toxic pollutants, are targeted in some vehicle thefts due to the precious metals contained within them.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that the uptick in nationwide catalytic converter thefts began a few years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. NICB also reports that catalytic converters on larger vehicles, such as pick-up trucks or delivery vehicles, are more often stolen due to the higher clearance and easier access to the underside of the vehicle.