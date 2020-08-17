Caught on Camera: several bears visit tourists in Gatlinburg cabin

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Tourists in Gatlinburg caught some unexpected visitors on camera over the weekend.

Take a look at these pictures from Wisconsin resident Sarah Schumaker. Several bears paid her and her family a visit last week at their cabin.

Schumaker also captured one of the bears having some fun climbing a tree on the property and then climbing back down. Another video showed two bear cubs playing right on the porch.

She said it was the second time they stayed there and they’re already planning their trip for next year.