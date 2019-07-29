CCSO: Jeep Rubicon, Chevy truck stolen from Tazewell Speedway

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two vehicles, a Jeep Rubicon and Chevrolet 1500 truck, reported stolen from the Tazewell Speedway Saturday evening.

According to CCSO, on Saturday, July 27 between the hours of 6:30 and 11:30 p.m., two vehicles parked in the parking area of the Tazewell Speedway on Bacchus Road were stolen.

The two vehicles are described as:

yellow 2004 Jeep WRB (Rubicon), Tennessee registration FA3-344, V.I.N. IJ4FA69S34P755763

red 2007 Chevrolet 1500, Tennessee registration 146-KDL, V.I.N. 2GCEC13V271148546.

(via CCSO)

CCSO also saying Monday that both vehicles have been entered in N.C.I.C.

If any contact is made or any information can be provided about the thefts of the vehicles, CCSO asks to please contact the Criminal Investigations Division of CCSO at 423-626-2501.