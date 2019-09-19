Live Now
CCSO: Man shoots brother in domestic dispute

Matthew David Overton (CCSO)

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot by his brother, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday just before 10 a.m., its deputies and detectives responded to a reported shooting call on Payne Circle and learned that a domestic dispute between two brothers escalated to a shooting.

Investigators believe that Matthew David Overton 55, shot his brother, Adam Robert Overton 51.

Adam Robert Overton was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, the sheriff’s office said, with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

Matthew David Overton has been charged with attempted criminal homicide by Claiborne County Sheriff’s Detectives and is currently being held in the Claiborne County Jail.

