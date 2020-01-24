CCSO: Missing endangered teen could be in Knoxville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it needs the public’s help in locating a missing child/endangered runaway who is believed to be in Knoxville.
Shawna Chamblee, 14, was last seen on Jan. 24, CCSO said in its Facebook post.
Chamblee is described as a white female, 14 years of age, weighs 110 lbs., 5’ 2” tall, with brown hair (red hair dye) and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about the teen is asked to call:
CUMBERLAND COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
(931) 484-6176
SGT. GARY HOWARD
