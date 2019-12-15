CCU students react to “extremely racist” social media post

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Students at Coastal Carolina University are calling for administrative action following a social media post that involves racist comments.

In the video a female student is heard making gagging noises towards a black man and a white woman at a bar.

She goes on to say, “I’ve never seen anything more disgusting than an Oreo couple. “

The gagging noises continue.

She then says, ““Girl! (expletive). Dreadlocks are so (expletive) 1945. I didn’t even realize that I was hanging out with a bunch of (expletive).”

After the video was shared on Twitter many students responded in disappointment.

“There’s more forms of racism than just the “N” word. Like does she not know that there’s people in America that have died just for the right to love who they want?” said Alayshia Keller, a sophomore at CCU.

“Our school is supposed to be inclusive. We’re supposed to feel like one. Like one community. But the fact that somebody can just openly speak like that without thinking about somebody else might feel about it is quite sad,” said Kaileigh Lambert, a junior.

The university issued a statement condemning the behavior. Saying the video contradicts their values.

The university also says “campus leadership is taking appropriate action.”

Leaving students to wonder – what will happen?

“I want to know what Coastal and Gamma Phi Beta is about to do. Because I don’t want to see this swept under the rug like any other incident has been. I want to see action taken. And I want everyone here to feel as if you should not be talking to anybody who is a person of color like that,” said Taylor Hughes, a junior.