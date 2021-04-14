CDC data reveals ‘Red’ states lag ‘Blue’ in vaccinations

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee ranks 48th in the country for the number of fully vaccinated adults and many “red” states across the country also lag in vaccinations.

As of Wednesday, 23.7% of adults in Tennessee have been fully vaccinated, followed by Alabama (22.7%) and Georgia (21.9%). While on the flip side, states that tend to vote Democrat have higher vaccination percentages.

Dr. James Hildreth, President of Meharry Medical College, says while he believes vaccines should not be made political, the data shows otherwise.

“It’s been noted across the South, especially in rural communities, that’s where a lot of the vaccine resistance has been observed. And unfortunately, most of those appear to be people who were supporting the former president. I mean that’s just the reality of it. I firmly believe that when you have the right message, delivered by the right messengers, reasonable people will make the choice to get the vaccine and that’s what we’ve got to do.”

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that Republicans were three times as likely as Democrats to say they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated.