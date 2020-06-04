1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: active Knox County cases drop below 100 Knox County teaching assistants, bus driver charged in assault of student with special needs
1  of  2
Live Now
Knox County Health Dept. holding COVID-19 press briefing Gov. Bill Lee, Nashville mayor to speak after touring COVID-19 alternate care site

CDC director admits country’s COVID-19 response shortcomings

News

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) top doctor took questions from Congress on Thursday about the agency’s shortcomings and COVID-19’s impact on at-risk communities.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told Congress the pandemic shines a bright light on the huge gap between the healthcare “haves and have nots.”

“We can and we must lessen the health disparities in this nation,” Redfield said.

California Rep. Barbara Lee said the CDC has been slow to provide information about the pandemic’s impact on minorities.

“How are we going to get the actual data and report quickly, so we can target the federal response?” Lee (D-CA) said.

Redfield took responsibility and placed some blame on an outdated national health data system, which he promised to improve.

“It’s now going to be a requirement for all laboratory tests to be reported to the CDC to include the type of test, the zip code, the racial and ethnic demographics,” Redfield said.

Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos questioned Redfield about other social factors that spread the disease.

“Can poverty levels put a person at greater risk of COVID-19?” Bustos (D-IL) asked.

Redfield answered yes.

“This is one of the critical public health issues of our time, the social determinants of health,” he said.

Redfield said he worries about accelerating COVID-19’s spread as protesters gather on the streets.

“We really want those individuals to highly consider being evaluated and getting tested,” he said.

Redfield said the public must continue social distancing and wearing masks.

“These actions will allow us to move forward and contain the outbreak,” he said.

Redfield also said the country lacks enough contact tracers, something the CDC is trying to address.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge"

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths"

3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus"

Tellico Village restaurant forced to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tellico Village restaurant forced to close"

College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic"

Farragut cancels Independence Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farragut cancels Independence Day parade"

Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant"

Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19"

UT Knoxville announces fall semester changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT Knoxville announces fall semester changes"

Knox County Health Dept.: Increase in active COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept.: Increase in active COVID-19 cases"

Restaurants getting closer to normalcy during reopening phase 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants getting closer to normalcy during reopening phase 2"

Knox County Health Department briefing on the first day of phase 2 reopening in the coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department briefing on the first day of phase 2 reopening in the coronavirus pandemic"

People pack into DC war memorials despite pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "People pack into DC war memorials despite pandemic"

Distance rules 'hard to enforce' on beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distance rules 'hard to enforce' on beaches"

Appalachian Trail reopens with precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Appalachian Trail reopens with precautions"

Hancock County records first COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock County records first COVID-19 case"

Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak"

Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital"

Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic"

ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter