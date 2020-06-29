CDC investigates multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to bagged salad mix

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and several other public health departments across the country are investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to bagged salad mixes produced by Fresh Express and sold to popular Midwestern retail stores like Walmart, ALDI, and Jewel-Osco.The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

The CDC said as of June 25, a total of 206 people with laboratory-confirmed Cyclospora infections associated with this outbreak have been reported from eight different states including 13 in Wisconsin and 57 in Illinois.

The CDC confirmed on June 26, based off of the Epidemiologic and traceback evidence, bagged salad mix containing iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage produced by Fresh Express is a likely source of this outbreak.

According to the CDC, Fresh Express has now recalled Marketside brand Classic Iceberg Salad sold in 12-ounce and 24-ounce bags at Walmart stores in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Officials shared that patients have ranged from 16 to 92 years old with over half being women. No deaths have been reported.

Health officials advise residents to do avoid the following products for the time being,

Marketside brand Classic Iceberg Salad

Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad

Hy-Vee brand Garden Salad

Jewel-Osco Signature Farms brand Garden Salad

The CDC recommends that if residents have any of the following symptoms, watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, or low-grade fever to contact their healthcare provider and report it to the health department.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said this investigation remains ongoing, for more information and updates, click here.