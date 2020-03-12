CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRN) – The Centers for Disease Control has an illustration of where coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are happening in the United States.

The map shows are at least 39 states reporting cases in addition to the District of Columbia as of March 11, 2020.

The darker the color on the state, the more the cases.

Washington state has 267 cases, California has 152 and New York has 173.

Georgia now has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 19 presumptive cases.

Mississippi has is showing up as having no cases but their Department of Health reported the first presumptive case of COVID-19 Wednesday night.

Alabama has not reported any cases at the time of this article but health leaders there said it’s only a matter of time.