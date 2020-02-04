CDC on coronavirus: You don’t need a facemask in US

Travelers wearing face masks line up to check in for an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and more countries reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China’s worst-hit region returned home to medical observation and even isolation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIVB) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not recommending people in the U.S. wear facemasks, despite ongoing worries about the novel coronavirus.

The CDC tweeted this information on Tuesday morning, saying the virus is not spreading in American communities.

CDC does not currently recommend the use of facemasks to help prevent novel #coronavirus. #2019nCoV is not spreading in communities in the US. Take everyday preventive actions to help slow the spread of respiratory illness. https://t.co/uArGZTrH5L pic.twitter.com/EZR5VZwK45 — CDC (@CDCgov) February 4, 2020

Instead, the CDC recommended different measures for prevention, as no vaccine for the virus currently exists.

Here are the CDC’s recommendations: