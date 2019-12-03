CDC says the flu is now considered ‘widespread’ in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Centers for Disease Control say that the flu is now being considered “widespread” in Tennessee.

News 2 spoke with Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt about this. He says not to panic.

“Flu has started a bit earlier and more aggressively than it does this time of year but it’s not too late to be vaccinated, if you have not been vaccinated,” Schaffner said. “Do not linger now is the time, this afternoon, tomorrow morning get vaccinated it does take 10 days to 2 weeks for your protection to develop completely.”

If your child is younger than 8 years old and has not been vaccinated for flu in the past, they will need two shots separated by a month to be protected.

“People who are sick should stay home nobody wants to give the flu to someone else and watch them get really sick,” Schaffner said.

In the last week of influenza activity in Tennessee: