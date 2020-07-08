CDC updates guidelines for youth sports amid pandemic

(WEHT)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released new guidelines for youth sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the guidelines follow what’s already recommended for everyone, including washing your hands, staying home when you’re sick, and practicing social distancing. However, the guidelines recommend avoiding handshakes, sharing equipment, and spitting.
Parents and coaches are encouraged to reduce contact between players, limit travel, and establish small groups within the team to interact in. Parents and coaches should also decide when and if players wear face masks while staff and advisors are also advised to wear face coverings.
The CDC says coaches should educate players and parents about new safety measures, ensure conditions are sanitary, and remain diligent about social distancing.
Read the full list of guidelines from the CDC here.
